Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.67.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $2,985,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at $64,298,548.08. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.78 and a 52-week high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

