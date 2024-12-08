Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Atomera worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.