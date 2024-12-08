Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHYS opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

