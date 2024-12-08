Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $339,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.29 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

