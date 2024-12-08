Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,262 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 647,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

