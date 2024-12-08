Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $28,672,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.95. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -872.65%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

