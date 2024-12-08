Holocene Advisors LP Has $483,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNF opened at $196.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total transaction of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,968.30. This trade represents a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

