Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 50,320 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in InMode by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,610 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in InMode by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $417,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

