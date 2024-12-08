Holocene Advisors LP Sells 34,142 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $355,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

NARI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.97. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,348. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,067,509.66. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

