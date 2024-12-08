Holocene Advisors LP Takes $732,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

