Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

