H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.78. 121,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 30,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

