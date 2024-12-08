iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $77.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

