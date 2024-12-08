iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.35.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $292.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

