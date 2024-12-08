iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,952 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 70,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $283.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

