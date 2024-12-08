IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.