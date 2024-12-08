IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 134.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $150,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,333 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 78.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nutrien by 34.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

NTR stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

