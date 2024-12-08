IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $423,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

