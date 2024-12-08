IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 75.9% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,177.16 and a twelve month high of $5,337.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,705.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,143.70.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.