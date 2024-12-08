IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after buying an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

