Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $9,074,000.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,223.37. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innodata Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INOD opened at $44.55 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

