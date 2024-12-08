Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,648,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790,303.10. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NET opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
