Insider Selling: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $95,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at $365,771.99. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $32.01 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
