Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $192,385.05 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $23,863.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.