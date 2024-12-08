Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00.
John Harry Kousinioris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total transaction of C$1,060,227.30.
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$19.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
