Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

