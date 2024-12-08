Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.