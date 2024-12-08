Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,819 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,390,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after buying an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,653,378 shares in the company, valued at 328,182,176.42. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 99,630 shares of company stock worth $1,585,113 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.60. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.12 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1769 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

