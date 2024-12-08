Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 6,051 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

