Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 12,154 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $31.09 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.