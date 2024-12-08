Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXJ opened at $91.19 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

