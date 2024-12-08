Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.