Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 622 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 19.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Edison International has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

