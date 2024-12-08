International Paper Company Publishes Second Supplementary Prospectus for DS Smith Plc Acquisition

International Paper Company, a leading provider of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp, and paper products, released a current report on December 5, 2024. The report announced the publication of a second supplementary prospectus, compliant with the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under Section 73A of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended.

The Second Supplementary Prospectus is an extension to the original prospectus issued by the Company on September 11, 2024, and the first supplementary prospectus released on November 4, 2024. Collectively known as the U.K. Prospectus, these documents pertain to the listing of common stock of International Paper Company and its intention to trade on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. This move aligns with the terms established for the acquisition of DS Smith Plc, a publicly traded company incorporated in England and Wales, through an all-stock transaction.

The shareholders of International Paper Company previously voted in favor of issuing new shares of Company Common Stock to DS Smith shareholders in conjunction with the acquisition during a meeting held on October 11, 2024.

Joseph R. Saab, the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of International Paper Company, signed off on the filing as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This additional publication marks a significant step in the ongoing process of acquisition and showcases the Company’s commitment to transparent and compliant financial operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read International Paper’s 8K filing here.

