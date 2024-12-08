Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 557,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 923,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 58.5% in the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

