Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 340,574 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 638,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 183,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 669,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

