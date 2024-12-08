Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.41 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

