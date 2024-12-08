Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 5,600 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,061,000 after buying an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.43 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,714.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

