Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $638,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $288.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

