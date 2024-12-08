Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 3,600 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

