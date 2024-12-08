iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $428,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

