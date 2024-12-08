iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $394,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 751,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,724,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $19.08 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

