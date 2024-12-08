iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,217,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 271,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 198,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

