iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $336,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 201,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total transaction of $739,041.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,145.60. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.56 and a 1 year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

