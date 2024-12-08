iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $225,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 160.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $330,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

