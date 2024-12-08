iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.39 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.