iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

