iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

