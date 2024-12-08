Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 186,059 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,059 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Telos worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Telos Stock Performance

Telos stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.92. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.