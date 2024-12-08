Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 186,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.26 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $939.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

